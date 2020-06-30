Gloria Woytovich
Ms. Gloria Woytovich, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Arlington, VA on June 8, 2020. She was born in Shamokin, PA, on December 20. 1928. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Ms. Woytovich was a long-time federal employee of the Army Map Service and resident of Arlington, VA. Arrangements were handled by EC Whitaker Company in District Heights, MD. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ms. Woytovich's birthplace of Shamokin, PA.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 30, 2020.
