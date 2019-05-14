PLYBON GLYNN S. PLYBON March 21, 1929 - May 11, 2019 Glynn S. Plybon, 90, of Falls Church and Snow Creek, Virginia, passed away on May 11, 2019 in Martinsville, Virginia. Glynn was preceded in death by his parents, Silas Hatcher and Ruby (Martin) Plybon, his sisters, Lillian (Plybon) Whitt and Jannette (Plybon) Eanes, his brother, Thomas "Tommy" Plybon, and son-in-law, Michael Damon. Glynn was born on March 21, 1929 in Martinsville, Virginia. He grew up in Snow Creek, Virginia and graduated from Rocky Mount High School, class of 1945. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army from 1948-1952 and was a combat veteran of the Korean War while assigned to Company L, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2d Infantry Division. Despite his modesty, he was a hero in every sense of the word, receiving two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star for gallantry in action on Heartbreak Ridge. Upon returning home, he married his sweetheart, Betty Marie Kirk. They celebrated 67 years of marriage in January 2019. After leaving the active Army, Glynn attended and graduated from National Business College (1955) and shortly after, moved to Falls Church, Virginia where he joined the Federal Civil Service. He worked 37 years for the Department of the Army as a Budget Analyst. During his civilian career, Glynn also served 10 years in the Virginia National Guard followed by 20 years in the Army Reserve, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel (LTC). Glynn enjoyed spending time with his family, studying the Korean War, attending his Korean War Regiment reunions, and he was a life-long sports enthusiast, cheering for the Washington Nationals, Washington Redskins, and the Virginia Cavaliers. Glynn is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Marie (Kirk) Plybon; his daughters, Wanda (Plybon) Damon and Arlene Plybon; grandchildren, Amanda and Andrew Damon; sister Ruby Mae (Plybon) Oakes; brothers, Silas "Buddy" and Tony Plybon; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held at Snow Creek Christian Church, 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Interment will follow in the Snow Creek Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Snow Creek Fire and Rescue Squad or a .Funeral services will be held at Snow Creek Christian Church, 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Interment will follow in the Snow Creek Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Snow Creek Fire and Rescue Squad or a .
Published in The Washington Post on May 14, 2019