GODWIN OYEWOLE

Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Godwin Gbolade Oyewole  
(Age 82)  

Peacefully passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Mount Vernon Healthcare Center. He was born in Lagos, Nigeria. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Saundra; his sons, Tunde and Kolade; his daughter, Aramide; and five grandchildren. He worked as a public radio programmer before attending Georgetown Law School and practicing law in the DC area. He owned a flower shop at Market Square. In 2007, he was conferred the royal title of Otunba Erinjugbo. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.

Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
