GOLDIE SORKIN DUBE
On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, GOLDIE SORKIN DUBE of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Dube and of the late George Sorkin, loving mother of Karen (Peter) Jakes and Donna (Gregory Barry) Sorkin, dear grandmother of Susan (Jeffrey Prescott) Jakes, Aaron (Tania Abbas) Jakes and Colin (Katherine) Barry and adored great-grandmother of Amalia and Phoebe, homemaker, campaign finance reform advocate, tennis fan, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members. Services and interment: Private. Memorial contributions may be made to the education fund of Common Cause, where Goldie volunteered for more than a decade. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001