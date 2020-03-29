

GOLDIE L. MAMAKOS

(Age 89)



Passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the age of 89, at the Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving daughter of late Louis and late Helen Mamakos; sister of late Anthony Mamakos and sister-in-law of Francesca Mamakos, late Virginia Mullenix and late brother-in-law John Mullenix, late George Mamakos and Efrosene Cummins; aunt of Louis (Susan) Mamakos, William (Sue) Mamakos, Christos Charuhas and Eleni (Tommy) Caspar; great-aunt of Francesca Moore Caspar, Anthony Mamakos and Julianna Mamakos.

She was born in Washington, DC. on April 27, 1930. She worked and retired from Riggs National Bank after 25 years. She was patriotic and proudly displayed the American Flag all year long. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts. She was a dedicated and loyal Redskin fan. She was a member of the Daughter's of Penelope (DOP) since 1955 and served as Hermione Chapter and DOP District 3 Treasurer. And supported many Chapter activities. She was an advisor to the Maids of Athena. She was loved and admired by all who had good fortune of knowing her and will be remembered as one of the most kind and friendliest women who ever lived with a golden heart. All who knew her, and especially her loving family truly enjoyed time spent with Goldie and will miss her conversations and picking her brain about family history. She will be sorely missed.

Her immediate family gathered privately at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for other family and friends to pay tribute. Memorial Contributions can be made to: St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 2815 36th St and Massachusetts Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20007.