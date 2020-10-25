GORDON BROOKS

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home in Fort Washington, MD. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 46 years, Sylvia Ann Brooks; a daughter, Monica Cooper; a son, Eric Brooks; three grandsons, Damien Brooks (Shenae), Daniel Brooks, and Cedric Cooper; five great-grandchildren, Aria, Haven, Naima, Camren, and Ean Brooks; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Mary Brooks. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD 20745 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m.