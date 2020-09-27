1/1
GORDON CURREY DVM
1941 - 2020
GORDON R. CURREY, SR., D.V.M.  
Age 79, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home in Potomac, Maryland. He was a local Washingtonian, born at Sibley Hospital on September 20, 1941, to Alexandra Stuart and John Raymond Currey, D.V.M. He graduated from Landon High School '60 and attended Michigan State University '66, where he met his wife, Pamela S. Currey. They were married for fifty years until her death in 2016. He graduated Michigan State University with a doctorate in Veterinary Medicine and upon graduation, returned to the Washington area, where he joined his father, John Raymond, practicing veterinary medicine at the Currey Animal Clinic in Washington, DC until retiring in 1999. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed volunteering at various golf tournaments held at Congressional Country Club where he served on the Board of Governors for two terms. He volunteered at TPC Avenel Country Club, PGA, several U.S. Opens, Chrysler Open and the many Kemper Opens. His brother John R Currey is deceased. Dr. Currey is survived by sister, Alexandra Stuart Currey, sister-in-law Marjorie, two children, Gordon R. Currey, Jr. (Dr. Carol Currey) and Catherine E. Saul and eight grandchildren. Services private.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
