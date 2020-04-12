

Gordon Fitzgerald Linke



A native Washingtonian born October, 23 1928 at Columbia Hospital for Women, died peacefully of heart failure at his home in Bethesda, Maryland on March 24, 2020.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jocelyn; half brother, Winthrop Smith , Jr. of Warren, VT; four children, Gordon and wife, PK of San Francisco, CA; Allan and wife, Eileen of Ridgefield, CT; Scott and wife, Debbie of Ridgefield, CT, and Lyn Witt and husband, Rich of Bethesda, MD; and nine grandchildren, Trey, Allan, Sean, Jack, Kurt, Erika, Colin, Gena and Jessica.

A 1946 graduate of St Albans School in Washington, DC, where he played basketball, baseball and football and was a member of the renown St Albans Boys Choir, Gordon matriculated to Bowdoin College, graduating as a member of the class of 1950. After college, he served our nation during the Korean War as a member of the United States Marine Corp attaining the rank of Captain.

In the early 50s, Gordon joined Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner and Smith in New York, the beginning of a long and distinguished 40 year career-and a time when he met and married Jocelyn. Rising to Senior Vice President of the global financial services firm. After retiring from Merrill in the 90s, he served as a national arbiter for FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority).

A celebration of his life will be planned later in the summer. In lieu of flowers please send donations in his name to Hillwood Museum in Washington DC or Bowdoin College in Brunswick, ME.