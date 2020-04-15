

Gordon J. McGraw III



Passed away on March 15, 2020 at the age of 61 surrounded by family. He is survived by his husband Gregory J. Sears; his three sisters Vicky Jones, Patricia Rodarte and Lori McGraw; and his best friend Bobby Hydrick. Gordon was a graduate of Jacksonville State University in Alabama. He was a career public servant for 33 years at the U.S. Postal Service working in Human Resources and retired in 2018. He was a proud member of the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington DC (GMCW) for many years and had the honor of performing at President Obamas inauguration. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and colleagues. Donations may be made in Gordons honor to the GMCW. Cremation services were provided by Abbey Affordable Cremation Services in Largo FL. Services will be private.