Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pumphrey Funeral Home 300 W. Montgomery Ave. Rockville , MD 20850-2805 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 9:45 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Potomac Chapel 11700 Falls Rd. Potomac , MD Funeral service 10:00 AM

MELLA Gordon Weed Mella (August 22, 1931 - August 5, 2019) After nearly 88 wonderful years on Earth, Gordon Weed Mella, of Potomac, MD, returned to his heavenly home on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Lynne D. Mella, loving father of eight children, grandfather of 27, and great-grandfather of 10. He served his community as a gentle and compassionate Pediatrician and he served his country as a dedicated US Navy Captain. Gordon was born in Menlo Park, CA on August 22, 1931; the youngest of the five children of Hugo and Pearl Weed Mella. His father worked at several Veteran's Hospitals and the family lived in Minnesota, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania. In his youth, Gordon enjoyed tennis, running, sailing, and singing in a church choir. He graduated from Ursinus College and Thomas Jefferson Medical School, and he entered the US Navy for his medical training and residency. After stints in Albany and Boston, the Navy assigned him to serve in Naples, Italy for three years. Upon his return, Gordon settled with his young family in Rockville, MD and he worked as a Pediatrician at the Bethesda Naval Medical Center. In the late 1960s, Gordon began a successful pediatric practice with his dear friends Edward Feroli and Frank Pedreira in Montgomery Village. There he lived his professional dream for nearly 40 years. Known for his gentle and personal touch and his genuine love for children, thousands of patients fondly refer to Dr. Mella as their favorite family doctor of all time. He served for 15 years as the football team doctor for Winston Churchill High School, and he was always willing to assist friends and strangers alike if they were in need. Gordon also loved mentoring young medical students weekly at the George Washington University School of Medicine well into his retirement years. The hallmarks of Gordon's life were love of God, love of family, and love of country. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; donating his time and resources to serve others. He wore his faith gently and was admired for his clever wit and cheerful demeanor. He spent countless hours visiting and ministering to others; often unrecognized and behind the scenes. He loved his country deeply and enjoyed his associations and service with his fellow men and women in uniform. Gordon was a listener, a friend, and a healer. His reverence for life and love for others left a lifelong impression on all those he met and served. Gordon is survived by his dear wife, Lynne D. Mella; seven children: Richard (Kim), Glen (Elizabeth), Gordon (Martta), Bill (Becky), Cyndi (Brandon) Stanford, Heidi (Don) Kennon, and Amanda (Jason) Singh; 27 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his sister, Georgia Frazier; and many loving friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Evangeline, Barbara, and Robert; and his son: Bruce William Mella. The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. The family will also receive friends at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Potomac Chapel, 11700 Falls Rd., Potomac, MD 20854 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. followed by a funeral service that will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UNICEF, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, or St. Jude's Research Hospital. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com

