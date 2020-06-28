GORDON MUIR
GORDON WALDMAN MUIR (Age 84)  
Died June 20, 2020, from complications of Covid-19. He was the son of the late Henry K. and Maybelle W. Muir, life-long Washingtonians. Gordon grew up in Chevy Chase, Kensington, and Washington, DC, graduating from Roosevelt High School in the mid-1950s. He was an educator, earning Bachelors and Masters degrees from the University of Maryland with expertise in auto mechanics. After several years teaching in Montgomery County Public Schools, he became a service representative for Ford, and later an instructor for General Motors. A bachelor who lived in Silver Spring, he is survived by his brother Ken; sister-in-law Jean Muir; and nephews David (Patti), Mark (Tracie); five grand-nieces and nephews, and long-time friends Rex and Susan Sheldon. A memorial service will be planned for the future. Contributions in his memory can be made to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
