GORDON WALLACE MURCHIE



Gordon Wallace Murchie, 86, foreign service officer and wine industry advocate, was born October 2, 1932 in San Diego, CA. He leaves wife of 63 years Anita Murchie, their children Scott Murchie and Tia Murchie-Beyma, son-in-law Eric Murchie-Beyma, and grandchildren Madeline and Megan Murchie-Beyma.

In Murchie's 35 years with USIA and USAID, he lived in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thaiï¿½ï¿½land, and Costa Rica; and served throughout Africa, Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. He received Superior Service Awards from both agencies and the Order of the White Elephant from the Royal Thai Government.

During his 39-year post-retirement career, he and wife Anita joined delegations to the People's Republic of China, South Africa, and Australia. Murchie served in positions including Exec. Director, National Wine Coalition and Virginia Wineries Association; and President, Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association. He helped create the Congressional Wine Caucus and Mount Vernon's wine festival series. He was humbled by such honors as American Wine Society Award of Merit, Commemorative Bronze Bust of George Washington bestowed by Mount Vernon, and Virginia Wineries Association's establishment of the Gordon Murchie Lifetime Achievement Award.

A reception is scheduled for April 13 at Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield, VA.