

Gordon D. Noe



A memorial service for Gordon Downing Noe, 52, of Alexandria, who died in late May of natural causes at home in Alexandria, will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 228 S. Pitt St., Alexandria, VA 22314 on June 25 at 10 a.m. A life-long resident of Alexandria, Gordon attended Alexandria public schools, graduating from T.C. Williams High School in 1985, where he rowed crew and played violin in the school orchestra. He attended Radford University in Radford, VA. He was also a life-long fan of the Grateful Dead, had been active at St. Paul's as an acolyte, and enjoyed hiking and hunting in West Virginia. Gordon was a lover of animals and will be buried in St. Paul's Cemetery with the ashes of his favorite dog Bella and cat Lucy. Survivors include his mother, Katie Noe of Alexandria, brother Ross Noe of Crozier, Virginia, and sister Elizabeth Cochran of Seattle, Washington. He was predeceased by his father, G.A. (Sam) Noe. Contributions may be made in Gordon's memory to St. Paul's Foundation, 228 S. Pitt St., Alexandria, Va. 22314. Professional services were entrusted to Greene Funeral Home, Inc.