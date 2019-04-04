WEIHMILLER GORDON R. WEIHMILLER United States Navy Officer Gordon R. Weihmiller, 77, a retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander, naval weapons systems professional, and foreign policy expert, died on March 27, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. A native of Washington, DC, Mr. Weihmiller grew up in Bayshore, Long Island and graduated from Brown University in 1963. He was commissioned in the U.S. Navy thereafter and had extensive experience in the Vietnam War, first as the weapons officer on the destroyer USS O'Bannon and then as a missile officer on the cruiser USS Chicago. As an instructor in NROTC at Princeton University, he taught naval history and completed a master's degree in international relations at Rutgers University. He served in the Office of the Chief of Staff of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and he subsequently served in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. In the Navy, he was stationed in Hawaii, Princeton, San Diego, Iceland, and Washington, DC. Upon his retirement from the Navy, Mr. Weihmiller was a doctoral candidate at Georgetown University, where its Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at its School of Foreign Service engaged him to examine Cold War diplomacy at summit meetings. His analysis, entitled "U.S. - Soviet Summits" was co-published by the Institute and the University Press of America in 1986. He then did a follow-on study which was published in 1987. Commander Weihmiller's military decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Combat Action Medal, and Navy Achievement Medal with Combat "V". Mr. Weihmiller enjoyed volunteering in the community, gardening, and long walks with his dogs. He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 53 years, Jane Bray Weihmiller, of Annandale, and his two sons and their wives and children - Matthew James Weihmiller and his wife, Nicole, and their son Derek of Alexandria, Virginia and Graham Phillips Weihmiller and his wife, Sarah, and their children - Sophia, Garrett, and Sadie Grace of Charlotte, North Carolina. A celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m. this Saturday, April 6 at Annandale United Methodist Church, 6935 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA,and is open to all who knew him. Commander Weihmiller will then be buried later this year at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.comwww.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GORDON WEIHMILLER.
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 4, 2019