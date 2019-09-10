

Captain Gordon L. Wineman

USN (Ret.)



Captain Gordon L. Wineman, USN (Ret.) passed away September 6, 2019, at the age of 92 at his home in Winchester, VA. He was born September 30, 1926 to James R. and Blanch D. Wineman in Homer City, IN, County, PA. That is where he grew up and from his earliest years helped his father in his local trucking business. In his senior year of high school he enlisted in the Captain Gordon L. Wineman, USN (Ret.) passed away September 6, 2019, at the age of 92 at his home in Winchester, VA. He was born September 30, 1926 to James R. and Blanch D. Wineman in Homer City, IN, County, PA. That is where he grew up and from his earliest years helped his father in his local trucking business. In his senior year of high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to become a pilot. Following graduation from Homer City High School he went to Ursinus College to become a Navy Pilot. When World War II ended, the Navy closed its pilot training program at Ursinus and Gordon transferred to Villanova College to become a naval line officer. There he met his future wife, Anita M. Bielman of Highland Park, PA. Upon his graduation from Villanova he was commissioned an Ensign and became the Damage Control Officer for the Navy's carrier, the USS Valley Forge (CV-45). Gordon and Anita were married September 24, 1949. Gordon served on the Valley Forge during much of the Korean War . He served on numerous ships along with many shore assignments on both coasts. His last sea duty was as Commodore of Destroyer Division 142 out of Mayport, FL. He retired from the Navy at the Pentagon on September 1, 1974, with numerous medals and awards and was assigned to the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Along with his wife, Anita, Captain Wineman is survived by his two sons, Gordon Lee Wineman and James Craig Wineman (Kathleen); a brother, Robert "Bob" Wineman; three granddaughters; three great-granddaughters; and two nephews.

Interment with military honors will be conducted on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Captain Wineman's name may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.