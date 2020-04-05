

Grace Tunnicliffe Avis

1936 - 2020



Grace Tunnicliffe Avis, a longtime resident of Arlington, Virginia, died on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was 83. Grace was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania and raised in Ocean City, NJ, Washington, DC, and Arlington, VA. She was a graduate of Washington-Lee High School and the University of Maryland where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.

From 1958 to 1962, Grace taught English at Kenmore Junior High School in Arlington. After raising her children, Grace returned to teaching in Arlington where she taught English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) at Taylor, Page, and Patrick Henry Elementary Schools until her retirement in 2001. Grace enjoyed antiques, tending to her garden, and birdwatching.

Grace was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and aunt. She is survived by her two daughters, Laura of Reston, VA and Nancy of Arlington, VA; one son, Paul and his wife Meredith of Arlington, VA, and two grandchildren, Chloe and Quinn Avis. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Georgia Miller and June Avis, and many nieces and nephews. Grace was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Joseph Avis. Grace was also predeceased by her parents, John and Effie (Goode) Tunnicliffe and her sister, Emmy Lapham.

Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery on a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to or the .