GRACE ELIZABETH CAVILEER
Grace Elizabeth Cavileer (nee Lunger) 94, died on July 18, 2020, after a short illness. Grace was born in Renovo, PA into a large family (nine children) of Chester and Mabel Lunger in 1925. She was the sole survivor of her generation. She graduated from Renovo High School in the class of 1943, and attended the School of Nursing, The Hahnemann Medical College and Hospital in Philadelphia. She became a Registered Nurse in April of 1946. She met her future husband, Doug Cavileer (a Naval Aviator), while he was a patient of hers at a hospital in Atlantic City. After marriage, she would follow him in multiple moves (eight) raising their two children, Sharon and Doug. Later she went back to work as an RN in Ohio with tours at a welfare clinic in Ravenna, as an industrial nurse at Duro Paper Bag Company in Covington KY, and as Head Nurse at Deaconess Hospital in Cincinnati. She is survived by her son Doug Cavileer (her husband and daughter are predeceased), all four of her grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Grace was deeply religious and shared her faith through her love of music. A true soprano, Grace especially loved to sing hymns. She joined the choir of her local church everywhere that she lived. She was still singing these last few months, and hopefully is singing still. The family will have a graveside ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery on July 27 2020, where she will join her husband. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Susan G. Komen or Doctors Without Borders
in her name would be appreciated.