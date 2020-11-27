On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Grace Patricia Diggs Coates transitioned into eternal rest. The beloved wife of William Coates "Willie"; mother of Levastian Gregory (Rica); sister of Lloyd Diggs (Jonie), Richard Diggs, Sr., Hope Mayfield (William) and Adrienne Diggs; and grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to a host of many. A walk through viewing will be held at St. John Baptist Church, 7730 Fordson Rd, Alexandria, VA 22306 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A private family service will follow (live streaming available). Pastor Charles A Hall, officiating. Interment Coleman Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. Arrangements by Phillip Bell Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral, P.A.