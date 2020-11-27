1/1
GRACE COATES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GRACE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Grace Coates  
On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Grace Patricia Diggs Coates transitioned into eternal rest. The beloved wife of William Coates "Willie"; mother of Levastian Gregory (Rica); sister of Lloyd Diggs (Jonie), Richard Diggs, Sr., Hope Mayfield (William) and Adrienne Diggs; and grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to a host of many. A walk through viewing will be held at St. John Baptist Church, 7730 Fordson Rd, Alexandria, VA 22306 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A private family service will follow (live streaming available). Pastor Charles A Hall, officiating. Interment Coleman Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. Arrangements by Phillip Bell Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral, P.A. www.bmjfuneralservice.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. John Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillip Bell Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson P.A. - Dunkirk
10684 Southern Maryland Blvd.
Dunkirk, MD 20754
(301) 710-6272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved