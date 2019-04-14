Grace Regina Fletcher
(Age 88)
Of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Loving wife of the late Leo Fletcher; devoted mother of Leon Fletcher, Irene Baker (Chico), Patricia Wright (William), Wanda Spellman (Bruce), Renee Fletcher (James), Cheryl Fletcher-Walls (James), Sandra Johnson (Donald) and Rhonda Proctor (Charles); also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 22 at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Road, Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Services by HENRY S. WASHINGTON & SONS.