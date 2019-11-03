The Washington Post

Service Information
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
20850-2805
(301)-762-3939
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Faith Lutheran Church
1605 Veirs Mill Road
Rockville, MD
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Faith Lutheran Church
1605 Veirs Mill Road
Notice
Grace E. Grimes  

Of Rockville MD, on Friday, October 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Martin L. Grimes, Sr.; loving mother of Martin L. Grimes, Jr. (Rhonda) of Newfane, VT and Marcia A. Baughan (Steve) of Silver Spring, MD; grandmother of Zachary Grimes (Lesley), Lydia Barnes (Shaun), Ethan Grimes (Miraya), Sarah Medrano (Daniel), Stephen (fiancee, Nicole Taragna), Katie, Allison, and Lauren Baughan; great grandmother of Katrina and Kirsten Braggs and Isabella, Savannah and the late Jadyn Barnes.
The family will receive friends at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 1605 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be held immediately after the memorial service in the church reception hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes at http://www.marchforbabies.org/sisterlove
 
