

Grace E. Grimes



Of Rockville MD, on Friday, October 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Martin L. Grimes, Sr.; loving mother of Martin L. Grimes, Jr. (Rhonda) of Newfane, VT and Marcia A. Baughan (Steve) of Silver Spring, MD; grandmother of Zachary Grimes (Lesley), Lydia Barnes (Shaun), Ethan Grimes (Miraya), Sarah Medrano (Daniel), Stephen (fiancee, Nicole Taragna), Katie, Allison, and Lauren Baughan; great grandmother of Katrina and Kirsten Braggs and Isabella, Savannah and the late Jadyn Barnes.

The family will receive friends at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 1605 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be held immediately after the memorial service in the church reception hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes at http:// www.marchforbabies.org/sisterlove

