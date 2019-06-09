GRACE E. JACKSON
(Age 104)
Passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Jackson; mother of two sons, James Jackson and the late Robert Jackson; three daughters, Nancy Spencer, Elaine Jackson and Eloise Furbush. She is also survived by a devoted daughter-in-law, Jane Jackson and son-in-law, Robert Furbush; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 14, 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2800 Pennsylvania Ave., SE. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by McGUIRE.