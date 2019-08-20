The Washington Post

GRACE E. JACKSON (Age 86)  

Passed away peacefully on August 15,2019 with her family by her side. She joins the love of her life; John G. Jackson, Sr. She is survived by one daughter, Cassandra J. Newsome; one son, John G. Jackson, Jr. (Terri); one sister; two brothers; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. On Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., friends may visit with the family at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5119 4th St. NW Washington, DC 20011. Interment: Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwwood, MD.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2019
