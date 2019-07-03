The Washington Post

GRACE KOEBKE

Guest Book
  • "We were saddened by the news of Grace's passing. We have..."
  • "George and Eddie, Melanie and l offer our heartfelt..."
    - Edgar Pineda
  • "I am so very sorry for your loss. May the God of all..."
    - P L
  • "Sorry to hear of her passing. She and your family will be..."
    - Pat O'Neill
  • "My family's sincerest condolences to Eddie and George for..."
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
3315 Greencastle Road
Burtonsville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

GRACE R. KOEBKE (Age 87)  

On Monday, July 1, 2019, of Solomons, MD. Beloved wife of the late Albert Koebke; mother of George A. (Gennifer G.) and Edward H. (Patricia M.) Koebke; grandmother of Gregory Koebke; sister of Esperanza R. Elias and the late German Rodriguez, Candida R. Lorenzo, Caesar Rodriguez, Jaime Rodriguez. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Friday, July 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, MD, on Saturday, July 6, at 9 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on July 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.