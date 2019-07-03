GRACE R. KOEBKE (Age 87)
On Monday, July 1, 2019, of Solomons, MD. Beloved wife of the late Albert Koebke; mother of George A. (Gennifer G.) and Edward H. (Patricia M.) Koebke; grandmother of Gregory Koebke; sister of Esperanza R. Elias and the late German Rodriguez, Candida R. Lorenzo, Caesar Rodriguez, Jaime Rodriguez. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Friday, July 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, MD, on Saturday, July 6, at 9 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.