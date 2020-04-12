

Grace Waddell Matheny Mayer



Grace Waddell Matheny Mayer passed away on March 7, 2020 in Asheville, NC after suffering a series of strokes.

Grace was born in Washington, DC on August 2, 1927 and lived most of her life in Northern Virginia. She grew up in Old Town Alexandria and, after the death of her father when Grace was eight years old, spent summers with relatives in and around Shelby, NC.

Grace was a graduate of Wilson Teachers College and went on to work in a variety of careers including as a middle school teacher, a ticketing agent for American Airlines, and for the Central Intelligence Agency where she met her future husband, Alan E. Mayer.

Grace was civically active throughout her life. She took on a variety of roles in local and state politics, served as a volunteer in the ESL program of Fairfax County Schools, and was active in the Lincolnia Park Civic Association. Together, Grace and Alan worked to improve the lives of all Virginians.

Grace is survived by her children, Chris Mayer and wife Claire Stephens of Williamsburg, VA, Geoffrey Mayer of Falls Church, VA, and Margery Misenheimer of Marshall, NC; three grandchildren, Kate Misenheimer of Islesboro, ME, Michaela Mayer and Sophia Mayer of Lincolnia, VA; as well as numerous nieces, grand nieces, nephews, and grand nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Arlington, where Grace and Alan were members for many years, at a future date. Anyone wishing to be notified of the date of the service should contact one of her children.

In lieu of flowers please choose a charity aiding those most affected by the pandemic.