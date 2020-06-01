GRACE McQUAIG
Grace Hill McQuiag (Age 93)  
Grace entered into eternal rest on May 18, 2020. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley E. McQuaig, her brother, Roscoe Hill; sisters, Margaret Butler, Thelma Jackson, and Bernice Gladden. She is survived by one sister, Julia Miller, a host of nieces nephews, cousins, a special neighbor, Verna Smith, and many other treasured friends. Celebration of life for Grace will be Thursday, June 4, at 10 a.m., at Marshall March Funeral Homes, Suitland Chapel. Grace will be laid to rest on Tuesday, June 9, at 11 a.m., at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA.www. marchfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 1, 2020.
