Grace Hill McQuaig (Age 93)Grace entered into eternal rest on May 18, 2020. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley E. McQuaig, her brother, Roscoe Hill, sisters; Margaret Butler, Thelma Jackson, and Bernice Gladden. She is survived by one sister, Julia Miller, a host of nieces nephews, cousins, a special neighbor, Verna Smith, and many other treasured friends. Celebration of life for Grace will be Thursday, June 4, at 10 a.m., at Marshall-March Funeral Homes, Suitland Chapel. Grace will be laid to rest on Tuesday, June 9, at 11 a.m., at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA.www. marchfh.com