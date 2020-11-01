1/
GRACE MICKNICK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GRACE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Grace Micknick (neé Longo)  
Passed away October 20, 2020 at the age of 95. She is survived by her son Mike (Cheryl), daughter Gina (Larry); and grandchildren Juliana, Rachael, Sarah, William and Michael. She is predeceased by her husband Michael (Mickey) and her siblings Catherine, Tony and Nellie.Grace was born in 1925 to Sicilian immigrants Alfio and Giovannina Longo in Washington, DC. She was the youngest of four children. Her father was an iron worker and her mother was a seamstress. She graduated from McKinley Tech in 1942 and later worked as a secretary. In 1948, she married Michael Micknick who was a civilian working for the US Army. Their marriage lasted 68 years until Mickey passed away in 2016. Together with her husband, she raised two children and traveled the world, alternately living in Paris, Stuttgart and Seoul, while maintaining her house in the Maryland suburbs. Grace was a devoted wife, mom and Nonna. She loved music, dancing, and entertaining while she was younger and 'going to the slots', staying in touch with old friends and feeding peanuts to 'her' squirrels as she got older. She will be deeply missed.A private funeral service will be held November 6, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved