

Grace Micknick (neé Longo)

Passed away October 20, 2020 at the age of 95. She is survived by her son Mike (Cheryl), daughter Gina (Larry); and grandchildren Juliana, Rachael, Sarah, William and Michael. She is predeceased by her husband Michael (Mickey) and her siblings Catherine, Tony and Nellie.Grace was born in 1925 to Sicilian immigrants Alfio and Giovannina Longo in Washington, DC. She was the youngest of four children. Her father was an iron worker and her mother was a seamstress. She graduated from McKinley Tech in 1942 and later worked as a secretary. In 1948, she married Michael Micknick who was a civilian working for the US Army. Their marriage lasted 68 years until Mickey passed away in 2016. Together with her husband, she raised two children and traveled the world, alternately living in Paris, Stuttgart and Seoul, while maintaining her house in the Maryland suburbs. Grace was a devoted wife, mom and Nonna. She loved music, dancing, and entertaining while she was younger and 'going to the slots', staying in touch with old friends and feeding peanuts to 'her' squirrels as she got older. She will be deeply missed.A private funeral service will be held November 6, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store