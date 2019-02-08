

Grace Viqueira Nelson (Age 92)

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 26, 2019, in Lake Forest, IL. She was born in Washington, DC, on June 7, 1926 to Joseph M and Leonora C (nee Passero) Viqueira. She was the loving wife of the late Perry W. Nelson. Loving mother to Nancy (Roger) Stevenson, Anne (Chris) Reyes and Kevin Nelson. Loving grandmother to Jennifer (David Notarangelo) Stevenson, Matthew Stevenson, Stephen Reyes, Andrew Reyes, Caroline (Ryan) Murphy, and Elizabeth Reyes. Loving great grandmother to William and Grace Notarangelo. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2019 at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Interment will take place at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be expressed to New Eyes for the Needy, 549 Millburn Avenue, Short Hills, New Jersey, 07078. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or