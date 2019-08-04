The Washington Post

GRACE O'CONNOR

GRACE R. O'CONNOR (Age 98)  

On Saturday, July 27, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late James F. O'Connor; mother of Janis M. O'Connor, Celeste A. Kleess, Stephen J. O'Connor, Christine O'Connor-Schramm, Michael J. O'Connor and the late Richard D. O'Connor; sister of William B. Schenck and the late Natalie Iannotti. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren and other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, August 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Peter's Catholic Church Chapel, 2900 Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD, on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, National Capital Area, 8550 Arlington Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22031.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2019
