

Dr. Grace L. Ostenso



Passed away on April 5, 2020 of severe breathing difficulties in COVID-19 Unit at Suburban Hospital. She was 87 years old, was predeceased by her husband Ned Ostenso, and was the daughter of Charles and Ruby Laudon, Tomah, WI. She had been a long-time resident of Audubon Terrace NW, Washington, DC and was a current apartment resident at Maplewood Park Place in Bethesda, MD.

Dr. Osrtenso was a 1954 graduate of the University of Wisconsin -Stout, completed a dietetic internship at the Peter Bent Brigham hospital in Boston, MA, and went on to get her M.S. and Ph.D. in Nutrition and Food Administration at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service, where she oversaw all school lunch programs, helped develop the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program and was involved in the Food Stamp program. She joined the staff of the Committee on Science, Space and Technology, of the U.S. House of Representatives, and helped craft the National Science Foundation's Supercomputers program. After a 16 year career, she retired as Subcommittee Staff Director (Subcommittee on Science in) 1995.

Services will be held at a later date. She is buried in Chippewa Falls, WI.