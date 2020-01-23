

GRACE DOWNEY RIGGS



Grace Downey Riggs gently passed away December 25, 2019, with her loving children, India, Brian, Cindy and, grandchildren Kristen, Brian Jr., and Alexandra around her. She is survived by great-granddaughters whom she adored. Her husband, Thomas Franklin Riggs, predeceased her. She loved being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Born August 2, 1928 Grace grew up living in Florida and Maryland where her mother owned The Olney Inns. She and her husband, Frank enjoyed traveling the country in their motor home. Grace loved reading, quilting, and was an active member of the Charlottesville Albemarle Quilters Guild. She quietly supported area schools and organizations involving education, children and animals. Many thanks to her aid, Kim, who took good care of Grace. Grace loved flowers- please put some on your table today, in her memory. A celebration of Grace's life will follow in the spring.