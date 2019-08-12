

Grace Gail Rosenbloom (age 71)



On Friday, August 9, 2019 Grace Gail Rosenbloom of Everett, Pennsylvania, previously of Maryland, succumbed to COPD. Born November 24, 1947 in Washington, DC, she was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Esther Pinto Rosenbloom (Berle), and her partner of 25 years, Jack Rosenberg. A graduate of Montgomery Blair HS (Class of '65), Grace attended Montgomery College and the Corcoran School of the Art. She is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Rosenbloom (Irene); sister, Glenda Chapin Henderson (Robert) and brother, Marc J. Rosenbloom. Grace was an artist. Her medium ranged from pen and ink to watercolor, acrylics, oil, and collage. She created beautiful beaded necklaces with striking and unexpected color combinations. Her whimsical notes displayed a gently flowing penmanship often accented with paper cutouts or hand drawn images. She was buried in a private service at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, Maryland on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Contributions in her memory can be made to the . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.