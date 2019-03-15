GRACE SCALES

Grace E. Talbert Scales, of Silver Spring, MD, peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Howard A. Scales, and a brother, Rev. Wilbert A. Talbert. She is survived by her remaining son, Bishop Wayne A. Scales; sister, Dr. Barbara Talbert Jackson; brothers, Pastor Charles A. Talbert, Ronald J. Talbert, and Dr. Dale A. Talbert; two grandchildren, Brandon and Brittany Scales; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5119 4th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Visitation 11 a.m., Service 12 noon. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2019
