

Grace S. Sweeney



Passed away at INOVA Mount Vernon Hospital Alexandria, VA on Sunday June 30, 2019. Grace Slater Sweeney was born on October 4, 1927, in New York City, New York to Grace and Henry Slater.

The Slater family moved to Washington, DC and then to Alexandria Virginia in the early 1930's. Grace became a member of St Mary's Catholic Church, at an early age. While attending St Mary's Elementary School in third grade she met the love of her life Bernard Leo Sweeney (deceased). She then attended St Mary's Academy and following graduation Bernard and Grace were married and had two son's Bernard Blakely and Brett Anthony Sweeney.

Her first job was with the American Red Cross and her husband, Bernard worked for the U.S. Postal Service and became the Assistant Postmaster. She then started her career with the U. S. Army Materiel Command, as a Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist. While working at AMC she was elected as National President of the National Association 0f Postal Supervisors Auxiliary, lobbying for postal legislation. Grace was a kind and loving mother, aunt, friend, mother in law, and co-worker. She loved all her nieces and nephews and their children and any child that she came in contact with.

She leaves to cherish her memories two devoted sons, Blake, and Brett and wife, Sandra, one grandson, three great grand children and numerous nieces and nephews and their children, and a host of relatives, and friends.

Family will receive friends on Sunday July 7 at the Everly Wheatly Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Rd. Alexandria, VA from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at The Basilica Saint Mary 310 S Royal St, Alexandria, VA. Enterrement to follow at the Basilica Saint Mary cemetery. Following enterrement a reception will be held at The Franconia Moose 7701 Beulah St., Alexandria, VA.