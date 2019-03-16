GRACE TAPP

On Monday, October 29, 2018 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved wife of the late William D. Tapp. Survived by daughter, Brenda Walker Thompson (Bob); grandson, Corey Thompson (Jenny) and grandddaughter, Caci Thompson Di Russo (Massimo); great-grandchildren, Charlie and Billie; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Elvie Thrift and Mozelle Brendle; and brother, L.C. Eaker. Thanks to her longtime friend for constant care and friendship, Donna Frye. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Alexandria or Capital Caring. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 16, 2019
