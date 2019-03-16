Grace A. Tapp (Age 89)
On Monday, October 29, 2018 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved wife of the late William D. Tapp. Survived by daughter, Brenda Walker Thompson (Bob); grandson, Corey Thompson (Jenny) and grandddaughter, Caci Thompson Di Russo (Massimo); great-grandchildren, Charlie and Billie; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Elvie Thrift and Mozelle Brendle; and brother, L.C. Eaker. Thanks to her longtime friend for constant care and friendship, Donna Frye. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Alexandria or Capital Caring.