GRACE P. VICINO
On November 19, 2019, of Bowie, MD, formerly of Adelphi, MD. Loving wife of almost 70 years of Dominic V. Vicino. Cherished mother of Joseph (Cebe), Dominic, Jr., John Paul Vicino, Gina Grady and Denise Miller. Beloved grandmother of Carmella Naleski, Megan Vicino, James Grady and Daniel and Taylor Miller; great grandmother of Madeleine, Molly Naleski, and Dean and Killian Miller. Family and friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4 till time of service at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Grace's name to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.