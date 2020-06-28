Passed away peacefully at home in Virginia Beach, on June 19, 2020. Nancy was born to the late Harry and Isabel Howard in Buffalo, New York on March 1, 1925.Nancy attended Western High School in Washington, DC, and in 2001, was honored as an outstanding alumni with a Certificate of Achievement for her contributions to society. During her high school years, she met the love of her life, Richard Weekley. She attended college at Southern Seminary, Buena Vista, Virginia, where she was a member of Sigma Lambda sorority, Zeta Chapter, the May Court, and was in the "Who's Who" as Martha Washington. Nancy loved to volunteer her time to help others. She was a founding member of the McLean Women's Club, which was formed in 1958. She was active for over 50 years and was a dedicated, civic-minded club leader and role model. She was also a member of the Greater McLean Republican Women's Club, volunteered at the Lewinsville Adult Day Health Care Center, and was a member of the McLean Postcomers. For many years, Nancy was owner of Nancy's Antiques in McLean.Other than her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Richard Weekley; son, John H. Weekley; sisters, Patricia Parry and Doris Pumpelly.Left to cherish her loving memory is her daughter, Gail McDaniel and husband Stephen Michael; grandson, Christopher M. McDaniel and daughter-in-law, Kelsey; and many more extended family members and friends.Donations in her memory may be made to Sentara Hospice Services, 535 Independence Parkway, Suite 500, Chesapeake, VA 23320.Services are pending and will be updated when scheduled. For service information and to leave a condolence go to