

Grace Mary Zettler-Fidiam



Died on September 14, 2019 in Fredericksburg, VA. She was born August 8, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY, lived in Northern Virginia 30+ years then retired to Port St. Lucie, FL. Grace is predeceased by her husband, John F. "Jack" Fidiam and her parents, Thomas and Ann Monte. She is survived by her daughter, Lynelle (Jim) Kapinos, son, Christopher (Dushyanthi) Zettler, and daughter, Susie (Greg) Cunningham. She is further survived by her granddaughters, Lynelle Cunningham, Annie Cunningham, Lauren Kapinos, and Lyndsey Kapinos. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas J. Monte, nieces, nephews, and many cousins. A funeral mass and life celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2330 SE Mariposa Avenue, Port St. Lucie, Florida 34952. She will be interned at St. John's cemetery in Brooklyn, New York at a later date.