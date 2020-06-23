

Gracia C. Dalida "Grace"

Of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1939 in Aklan, Philippines. She was a housekeeping professional in the hotel industry for Guest Quarters and Doubletree Hotels, and more recently for many years at the Washington Suites in Alexandria, VA. She attended Queen of Apostles Catholic Church. Grace is survived by one sister, Lolita Villanueva of Aklan and is preceded in death by her parents and one brother. Grace enjoyed traveling the country, cooking gourmet meals, and her long daily walk in the neighborhood. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family through Demaine Funeral Home Fairfax.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store