Gracia Dalida
1939 - 2020
Gracia C. Dalida "Grace"  
Of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1939 in Aklan, Philippines. She was a housekeeping professional in the hotel industry for Guest Quarters and Doubletree Hotels, and more recently for many years at the Washington Suites in Alexandria, VA. She attended Queen of Apostles Catholic Church. Grace is survived by one sister, Lolita Villanueva of Aklan and is preceded in death by her parents and one brother. Grace enjoyed traveling the country, cooking gourmet meals, and her long daily walk in the neighborhood. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family through Demaine Funeral Home Fairfax.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax
10565 MAIN ST
Fairfax, VA 22030
7033851110
