GRACIE M. ROLLING
Former Executive Director of Change, Inc. for 50 years. She was instrumental in the signing of the Food Stamp Act of 1964, under the Johnson Administration. On Thursday, February 7, 2019; mother of Darries, James, Ernest and Denise; grandmother of 16; great-grandmother of 13; sister of Teresa, Benjamin and Gregory King; adopted sister of Viola Smith
; Godmother of Donna H. Hutchins; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her two children, Ricky and Evette. Visitation on Tuesday, February 19, 10. a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at All Souls Unitarian Church, 1500 Harvard Street NW, Washington, DC 20010. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by Slocum.