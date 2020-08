Or Copy this URL to Share



Graciela Pedrana CÁceres

Passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020, at the age of 81. She was a loving mother, adoring grandmother and devoted friend. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church in Silver Spring, MD.



