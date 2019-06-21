The Washington Post

GRACIELA VAN HOUTEN

Service Information
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD
20814-3501
(301)-652-2200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
Notice
Graciela Van Houten  
(Age 83)  

On Wednesday, June 19, 2019 of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of Terry Van Houten. Loving mother of Luis Bustillos (Wima) and Richard Bustillos (Dawn). Grandmother of Brianna, Landon and Jasmine. Sister of Humberto Espada, Edith Wilton, Tony Espada and Elizabeth Dorado. Graciela is predeceased by her parents and her son, Eric Bustillos. Family and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 on Tuesday, June 25, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Interment private. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on June 21, 2019
