Grady Catterall
Beloved husband, father, son and brother, passed away after a short but valiant battle with liver cancer on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at age 57. Grady was born in Dallas, TX and graduated from Skyline High School in Dallas and Harvard University
. As a consulting health insurance actuary, he worked with local governments on health care costs and went on to earn a Master's in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University. He is survived by his wife of almost 32 years, Penelope of Bethesda, MD; sons Philip of New York City and James of Bethesda, MD; brothers Robert (Marcia) of Atlanta, GA and Arthur (Jana) of Arlington, VA; and mother Annabelle of Dallas, TX; as well as numerous other loving family members. He is predeceased by his father Fred. He was a decent, kind, intelligent and caring person with a wry and witty sense of humor and will be greatly missed. Memorial donations can be made to Montgomery Hospice, Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, or Georgetown Lombardi Cancer Center. Services will be held at a future date.