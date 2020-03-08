

GRADY HUMPHREY (Age 92)



On a clear and beautiful day, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, a courageous D.C. based Christian warrior took flight. Our Grady, a church trustee emeritus, an educator and entrepreneur, a family and community beacon, a gentleman and friend, has earned his wings. Honoring his remarkable legacy are his wife, Lena Humphrey; son, Wayne Humphrey; and a grand host of family, friends, colleagues and students from N.C. A&T State University, D.C.'s Bell and Armstrong Schools, and the homesteads in D.C. and Lumberton and Greensboro, NC. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at The Greater First Baptist Church, 2701 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009 with family visitation at 9:30 am until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Boone Cemetery in St. Pauls, NC.