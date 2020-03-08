The Washington Post

GRADY HUMPHREY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRADY HUMPHREY.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
The Greater First Baptist Church
2701 13th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
The Greater First Baptist Church
2701 13th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

GRADY HUMPHREY (Age 92)  

On a clear and beautiful day, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, a courageous D.C. based Christian warrior took flight. Our Grady, a church trustee emeritus, an educator and entrepreneur, a family and community beacon, a gentleman and friend, has earned his wings. Honoring his remarkable legacy are his wife, Lena Humphrey; son, Wayne Humphrey; and a grand host of family, friends, colleagues and students from N.C. A&T State University, D.C.'s Bell and Armstrong Schools, and the homesteads in D.C. and Lumberton and Greensboro, NC. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at The Greater First Baptist Church, 2701 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009 with family visitation at 9:30 am until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Boone Cemetery in St. Pauls, NC.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.