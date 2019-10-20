TUMLIN GRADY HOWELL TUMLIN Lt. Colonel, US Army (Ret.) Lt. Colonel Grady Howell Tumlin, U.S. Army, (Ret.) 94, of Alexandria, VA died peacefully with his closest family members at his side on May 29, 2019. Grady was born in Atlanta, GA on June 29, 1924 to Robert Newton and Ida Mae (Burns) Tumlin. A career U.S. Third Army officer for 37 years he was a proud veteran of World War II, Korea and Viet Nam. He entered the Army in 1944 and served in the Burma-China theater. After Korea, he commanded a tank company in West Germany. He was appointed to a faculty position as head of the Leadership Department at the U.S. Armor School at Ft. Knox, KY then selected to attend the Army Command and Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, KS. In Viet Nam he was Advisor to the Commanding General of the Vietnamese Command and General Staff College in Dalat. Upon return to the U.S. he was Chief of the Army's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at Ft. McPherson, GA and was awarded the Legion of Merit for his leadership directing the Army's assistance in the turbulent aftermath of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr, He served at the Pentagon as Executive Assistant to General William Peers, who was appointed by the Army to investigate the My Lai Massacre in Vietnam. He was Aide-de-Camp to the U.S. Representative to the Central Treaty Organization (CENTO) in Ankara, Turkey. Grady's final assignment was at Ft. McNair working with Commanding General Robert Yerks. Grady loved life in the Army and was humbled by the opportunities it provided. He was awarded 17 medals including the Bronze Star and the Legion of Merit. Following retirement he worked at Cornerstone, a defense contracting company and at SAIC well into his 90's. To his children and grandchildren, he was a true American hero who embodied love for his country and he considered his selfless service to be its highest calling. He will be remembered for his gifted story telling, his generosity, his boundless energy and his fun-loving good nature. He is survived by his daughter, Celeste (Tumlin) Brown and her husband Rick of FL; two sons, Grady Tumlin, Jr. of CA, and Timothy Tumlin of IL; a step-son Barry (Eleanor) Caudill of KY; five grandchildren, Ryan (Christine) Brown, Ansley (Matt) Brown, Alyssa Brown, Brandee Caudill and Leslie Caudill; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue (Rash) Tumlin; two brothers, Robert Lee Oran Tumlin and Earnest Odell Tumlin; and a sister Maisie (Burns) Waters. Funeral services at Arlington National Cemetery, Friday, October 25, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m. at Old Post Chapel at Ft. Myer in Arlington, VA. Those wishing to attend are asked to enter through Ft. Myer's Hatfield Gate.Funeral services at Arlington National Cemetery, Friday, October 25, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m. at Old Post Chapel at Ft. Myer in Arlington, VA. Those wishing to attend are asked to enter through Ft. Myer's Hatfield Gate.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2019