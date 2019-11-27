The Washington Post

GRANT "SONNY" YATES

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Grant P. Yates "Sonny"

Departed this life on November 20, 2019. He is survived by his daughters Renee Cooper (William) and Patrice Darlington, grandchildren Angela (Paul), Jennifer, Karyn and Ann(Coleon, Sr.), great-grandchildren, Zoe Kate and Cooper James Caly-Renee, Coleon, Jr. and Ca'mae and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 30, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of service 2 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home 4001 Benning Road, NE. Interment Arlington National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2019
