Granville J. Scott
Granville J. Scott, also known as Scotty, died peacefully at his home in Springfield, Virginia on October 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Scotty is survived by his children: James W. Scott, Michael D. Scott (Cheryl Meyer) and grandchildren, Alison and Justin, and Patricia A. Scott (Kevin Libby). He is preceded in death by his parents Frank J. Scott and Nettie H. Schultz, and sister, Carolyn H. Freiberger. Scotty was born on December 7, 1929 in Oklahoma City, OK. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a paratrooper in the 505th Airborne Infantry Regiment, part of the 82nd Airborne Division. He is a veteran of the Korean War and also served as a paratrooper instructor at Ft. Belvoir. Following the military service, he had a 30-year career at General Electric as an Appliance Technician. A funeral service with military honors is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Capital Caring Health hospice on-line (capitalcaring.org
) or via mail: 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042. Condolences can be sent to www.demainefunerals.com
. The family would like to thank Dr. Scott Vejcik, other INOVA health care specialists, and the doctors, nurses and aides from INOVA Home Health and Capital Caring for all of their dedication, care and support. Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, VA is handling the arrangements. www.demainefunerals.com