

Graydon Ira Lose

(Age 87)



Born in Middleburg, PA on July 12, 1932, Died on September 19, 2019, in Alexandria, VA. Preceded in death by his father, Ira Lose, and mother, Margaret Kline Lose. Survived by his Wife, Jacqueline Poe Lose, his three step-sons, Jim Charapich, Don Charapich, and Jeff Charapich, his grandchildren, James, Chris, Lauren, Chelsea, Peri, Breckenridge, and Bryce, and three great-grandchildren, Jack, Shelby, and Charlotte. He served as the Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Defense, Office of the Comptroller, during a civil service career of 31 years. He served in the United States Army from 1957 - 1962. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Middleburg, PA. He also served in many leadership roles as a member of the First Baptist Church of Alexandria over a 36 year period. A gathering will be held at First Baptist Church of Alexandria, 2932 King St, Alexandria, VA 22302, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. Memorial service directly following. In lieu of flowers please send donations to First Baptist Church of Alexandria, Attn: Paving the Way.