The Washington Post

GRAYDON WHEELER (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRAYDON WHEELER.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Notice
Send Flowers

 

GRAYDON B. WHEELER (Age 92)  

Graydon Wheeler of Fairfax County passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William S. Wheeler "Bill". She is survived by her three devoted sons Sam, Pete and Tom; daughters-in-law Robin and Kate; Sam's life partner Denise and grandchildren Elizabeth and Max. Graydon was born on January 3, 1927 in Atlanta, GA and spent her early years in Chicago before moving to Stratford, CT where she met her future husband Bill. Bill and Graydon were married in 1951 and moved to Alexandria, VA in 1955 where they raised their three sons. Graydon was a long-time member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Alexandria and she spent her last year at the home of Sam and Denise in Vienna, VA. Graydon lived a full life enjoying dancing, painting, playing piano, boating, politics, the garden club and volunteering for numerous organizations, including the White House under Presidents Reagan, Bush 41 and Clinton. Graydon's warm and beautiful smile along with her positive outlook on life made a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be deeply missed. A celebration of Graydon's life is planned for 2:00 on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Please contact the family for more details. The online guestbook is available at

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon