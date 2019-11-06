

GRAYDON B. WHEELER (Age 92)



Graydon Wheeler of Fairfax County passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William S. Wheeler "Bill". She is survived by her three devoted sons Sam, Pete and Tom; daughters-in-law Robin and Kate; Sam's life partner Denise and grandchildren Elizabeth and Max. Graydon was born on January 3, 1927 in Atlanta, GA and spent her early years in Chicago before moving to Stratford, CT where she met her future husband Bill. Bill and Graydon were married in 1951 and moved to Alexandria, VA in 1955 where they raised their three sons. Graydon was a long-time member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Alexandria and she spent her last year at the home of Sam and Denise in Vienna, VA. Graydon lived a full life enjoying dancing, painting, playing piano, boating, politics, the garden club and volunteering for numerous organizations, including the White House under Presidents Reagan, Bush 41 and Clinton. Graydon's warm and beautiful smile along with her positive outlook on life made a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be deeply missed. A celebration of Graydon's life is planned for 2:00 on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Please contact the family for more details.