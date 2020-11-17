FARMER GREG FARMER Greg Farmer, 71, died at his home in North Litchfield Beach on Thursday, November 12, 2020.He and his wife, Jean Marie Neal, built their dream home near the ocean in 2016 and retired to focus on the local community and charities. Greg served on the board of Friends of the Kaminski House and was named to the committee to develop a U.S. Highway 17 corridor plan. Born July 4, 1949, Mr. Farmer grew up in Miami, FL, where he acquired his love of sand, sea and sun. He graduated from Hialeah High School and Florida International University. He received his master's degree from Florida State University. He was named an Outstanding Alum by both FIU and Florida State. Mr. Farmer was last employed as Vice President of Government Affairs for Qualcomm, managing the company's legislative agenda, relationship with Congress and political affairs as head of the company's Washington, DC, office. Prior to that, Mr. Farmer was Senior Vice President for Global Government Relations for Nortel, working with U.S. and international leaders and governing bodies. He coordinated the company's positions on international trade, communications and issues involving high tech and tax policy. In 1996, Mr. Farmer was nominated by President Clinton and confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Under Secretary of Commerce. He represented the United States at numerous international forums and convened the first Ministerial Conference to map a regional tourism and economic strategy for the Western Hemisphere and convinced the Clinton Administration to hold the first White House Conference on Travel and Tourism. Mr. Farmer was chosen by U.S. Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez to serve on the U.S. - Iraqi Business Council and went to Iraq twice. Previously, Mr. Farmer was Secretary of Commerce for the state of Florida. His responsibilities included creating and managing the state's economic development program. He had oversight of international trade, the tourism industry, and general business development. His use of public-private partnerships was copied by other states. In Washington, Mr. Farmer served on the boards of the Telecommunications Industry Association; Information, Technology and Innovation Foundation; Economic Club of Washington; Center for National Policy; Ford's Theatre; Learnit-Teachit, and the U.S. Capitol Historical Society. His civic work included helping Washington, DC on economic development through service on the Anacostia Waterfront Corporation, and the National Capital Reinvestment Corporation. He was also on the national board of the Pepper Foundation, which does research and advocacy on issues affecting the older population. A centerpiece of the waterfront renovation is Nationals Park, home of the Washington Nationals baseball team. Mr. Farmer's long-time allegiance was rewarded when the Nats won the World Series in 2019. Personally, he was most proud of finishing the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, DC, with a good time. Survivors include his wife, Jean Marie, a long-time chief of staff in the U.S. Congress; a brother, Brian Farmer; and sisters Sheri Rosen and Julie Mirabel. Memorials may be sent to Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church, 113 Baskervill Drive, Pawleys Island, SC, 29585. A memorial service will be held later.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store